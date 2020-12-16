I randomly found out that the McLeod County Solid Waste recycling center at 1605 Fifth Ave. S.E. has two big boxes where we can recycle that bulky Styrofoam that we try to cram into our trash cans after unwrapping our Christmas presents.
They don’t take things like Styrofoam cups or plates, but just large, clean Styrofoam like that new TV or Instant Pot packaging.
Unlike dropping off paints and such, there is no waiting to sign in, so the drop-off is easy and painless. They even have those automatic doors to help when you arrive with both hands full of recyclables!