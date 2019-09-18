As I was driving down Adams Street on Sept. 11, I saw a truck from our local fire department in their parking lot with its ladder extended over the cab of the truck and an American flag hanging from the end of the ladder over the street. I appreciated that remembrance of those fire fighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, attempting to save people trapped in the flames that ignited when radical Muslim terrorists flew two airplanes into the World Trade Center’s two twin towers in New York City.
What I found highly inappropriate and unnecessary on the Sept. 11 Leader opinion page was the commentary by Wim Laven from Peace Voice with his endless, hateful and unverified comments about President Trump. Mr. Laven’s bias would make me question his ability to resolve conflict or form students’ mindsets.
Instead of the vicious rhetoric from Wim Laven, why not tell the story of one of the heroes of 9/11?
Rick Rescorla was a Vietnam veteran and head of security since 1997 at Morgan Stanley, which was located in the World Trade Center. He was bothered by the shoddy evacuation of the World Trade Center in 1993 when terrorists detonated a truck bomb underneath the facility’s north tower.
Therefore, he held regular evacuation drills that paid off when the first plane struck the tower in 2001. He saved 2,700 people before he ran back inside to save others, never to return.
Thanks to those courageous firefighters and law enforcement personnel who sacrificed their lives to save others on Sept 11, 2001. These people who serve our communities daily need encouragement and our prayers.