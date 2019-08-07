The persistent calls for impeachment of President Trump from the “progressive left” seems to me to neglect the basic legal principal adopted by the United States, that you are presumed innocent until allegations are proven, beyond reasonable doubt, in a court of law that you are guilty of some crime. The chance to prove President Trump guilty of any sort of crime has expired with the end of the 400-page, multi-million dollar Mueller investigation.
Any reasonable person would have to conclude that the Mueller-FBI investigation was looking for any possible crime that could be charged to the president, since the staff was primarily made up of anti-Trump investigators. The fact that they examined hundreds of allegations and yet failed to identify any crime could only mean that the subject of the investigation was, by our legal standards, “innocent.” Therefore, any call for his impeachment is off the table unless some significant crime, committed during his term in office, can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
I understand that some people still do not like and did not vote for President Trump, but that is no reason to bring charges of impeachment. If you do not agree with Trump’s political stands, by all means vote against him. If you agree that he has done more good for the United States than harm, vote for him. The 2020 elections will show who the people believe.
The office of president of the United States deserves the respect and support of all citizens, even if you do not like some of the things he did before he was elected to the office of president under the laws of this country.
During the Obama administration, there were many people who held significant opposing views to his personal background and many of the actions he took as president, but there was never a significant movement to declare he is “not my president” and call for impeachment. The respect for the office should exceed the dislike of the individual holding that office.