Writing a letter

In the weekly ad paper, there was a glossy ad by Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen.

We are all one state. As a former rural person, I have never noticed a lack of services. Besides, we have unclogged roads, clean air and water.

"Democrats oppose environmentally-friendly mining."

Hoo boy, there is no such thing. Every mineral extraction has environmental issues, especially with water. PolyMet does not have a good reputation.

Parenthood should be planned. More contraceptives, fewer abortions. On the Planned Parenthood site are many services for men and women: testing for HIV, STDs, hepatitis, and information on vasectomies. Abortion is not the only option.

"Parents are outraged by the explicit and pornographic nature of the planned parenthood curriculum."

I believe the textbooks call it anatomy.

Recommended for you