In the weekly ad paper, there was a glossy ad by Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen.
We are all one state. As a former rural person, I have never noticed a lack of services. Besides, we have unclogged roads, clean air and water.
"Democrats oppose environmentally-friendly mining."
Hoo boy, there is no such thing. Every mineral extraction has environmental issues, especially with water. PolyMet does not have a good reputation.
Parenthood should be planned. More contraceptives, fewer abortions. On the Planned Parenthood site are many services for men and women: testing for HIV, STDs, hepatitis, and information on vasectomies. Abortion is not the only option.
"Parents are outraged by the explicit and pornographic nature of the planned parenthood curriculum."
I believe the textbooks call it anatomy.