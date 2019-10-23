Hello, you might remember the beautiful bell ringer for the Salvation Army last pre-Christmas at the grocery store. Well, I am the one who replaces her for two hours.
When I was a child, my mother tried to impress on the nine of us "it is far better to give than receive." We all thought her pants were on fire, as in it was a giant fib. When you volunteer to ring the bell, you will totally understand what she was trying to say!
You might just absolutely love to do it. It will put you in the total Christmas spirit. You get a chance to visit with people and fantastic children you would never have met. You will hear some heart-warming stories from people who say when they were children they would not have had any Christmas without the Salvation Army.
Please try it once, you may find out it is a perfect fit for you. In fact, you may be almost 90 percent ready to say yes to bell ringing if:
- you already know how to ring a bell,
- you have warm clothing,
- you already have survived cold weather,
- you complain there's nothing on TV, and
- you often complain you never get out any more!
Groups may also sign up as bell ringers. Call May Schuette at 320-587-8289, or email toring.com if you are interested.