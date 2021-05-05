I felt compelled to purchase a newspaper to learn of the “mask refusal” at a Hutchinson store. The horrific events that culminated attest to the true character of officer Steve Sickmann.
This individual maintained composure and a dutiful integrity in the face of dire circumstances, given the extreme situation that unfolded. Every profession has those who do not act as officer Sickmann chose to do, and law enforcement is not immune to below-standard conduct.
It is truly refreshing to learn of officer Sickmann’s integrity and valor. Despite being subjected to what must have been, to him, an incredibly intense situation, he honored the badge and position he vowed to uphold.
Consequently, officer Sickmann is now my hometown hero.
It is unfortunate that this incident has become a race issue, and the efforts of many — not black or white — are set aside, which was the determiner of the outcome.
Officer Sickmann, this Arlington hometown gal salutes you.