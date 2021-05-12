Given the school district’s recent contest to name Tiger Elementary, I think we should rename Park Elementary to Usedtobeapark Elementary.
When the city was laid out, North Park was dedicated as public grounds. Since that dedication, there have been questions, lawsuits and opinions sought from attorneys regarding who owns the park and how it could be used. All of these came to the ultimate conclusion that North Park was the property of the citizens of the South Half of Hutchinson, held in trust by the city of Hutchinson for their benefit.
Minnesota law, as interpreted by the Minnesota Supreme Court, makes clear that the city cannot terminate this type of trust or use property dedicated for park purposes in a way contrary to that dedication.
Now the school district wants to fundamentally change the nature of North Park itself by giving up more park space so buses can travel in and out, and the city is about to agree.
On Tuesday, May 18, the Planning Commission will meet to approve the school district’s plans for renovations of “Usedtobeapark Elementary,” which include demolishing the 1956 wing to create a bus parking lot and doubling the size of the access road from Grove Street.
I believe the expansion of the access road and the conversion of the area currently occupied by the 1956 wing to a bus parking lot would trigger a reversion of that land back to the city based on the 2004 vacation agreement between the school district and the city, which said: 1. The city will allow the school district to have its current access to the park (the access road); 2. The school district will not make any additional claims to the park; and 3. The school district will give back the Park Elementary property when no longer used for educational purposes.
The city attorney agrees with me, or at least he did when he convinced the City Council to approve the vacation agreement.
According to minutes from the Oct. 13, 2004, City Council meeting, City Attorney Marc Sebora advised the council “that if a portion of the (Park Elementary) building is demolished, that portion of the property must revert back to park land.”
It is interesting that this fundamental change to North Park is being contemplated when “Usedtobeapark Elementary” will have less bus traffic and fewer students than it does currently. With the completion of Tiger Elementary, the bus exchange of students will happen at the West Elementary campus, not at Park Elementary. It seems like Grove Street could handle the reduced bus traffic of only two grades’ worth of students.
I am not opposed to change, nor am I opposed to the renovation of Park Elementary. I do ask, though, that the school district and city follow Minnesota law in carrying out any proposed renovations and ensure that North Park is used in such a way that conforms to its dedication. I ask everyone to tell the Planning Commission to vote against these changes to North Park at its May 18 meeting. Planning Commission members are Bill Garberg, Robert Hantge, Tim Hacker, Dan Janssen, John Lofdahl, Tom Wirt and Dave Sebesta.
If the city approves the school district’s current plans, North Park will change. I think that change should be the decision of the citizens of Hutchinson as the rightful owners of the property.
The Minnesota Supreme Court has found that abutting property owners have the legal right to bring a lawsuit to make sure a park is used for the purposes it was dedicated. If these are the final plans for Park Elementary and North Park, I intend to file a lawsuit to stop any renovation.