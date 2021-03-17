Since the flu pandemic has forced many of us to stay at home more than we normally would, I have been catching up on some reading. I would highly recommend a book by William J. Federer titled “Change to Chains: The 6000 year Quest for Control.“ Much of this book is simply a collection of quotations from the founding fathers of our nation and other wise men. I highly recommend this book to both conservatives and liberals since it contains many profound statements that we should all be aware of.
The basic premise of the book is that all human beings since the beginning of time have a strong sense of selfishness. Self-interest is not all bad, but when it extends to control over others it becomes evil. As we enter a period of at least two years where one party has control of the House, the Senate and the executive branch, we are seeing that the “quest for control” is moving in a dangerous direction.
Interestingly, one of the earliest allusions to the three branches of government can be found in the Book of Isaiah, Chapter 33:22: “for the Lord is our Lawgiver, the Lord is our King and the Lord is our Judge.”
One illustration from Federer’s book is this: Suppose a Sunday school teacher asked her class to design a system where selfishness would check selfishness and brought in a pie to share with six children. The answer was to select three representatives to cut this pie. One would mark the six sections to be cut, the second would cut the pie as marked, and the third would distribute the pie to the class. Even if one of the children elected would wish to have a larger piece of the pie, he was checked by the other two.
We are now facing a dangerous time where one party is in a position to take a larger piece of the pie and the other party is not able to check it. We find ourselves in the very position that the founding fathers were trying to avoid. They recognized that the republic they had created was both a great force for good and a potential Frankenstein that needed to be constrained by the internal morality of the people elected to serve this nation.
Franklin D. Roosevelt recognized, in a speech on Oct. 6, 1935, the importance of Judeo-Christian ethics as the key ingredient in the establishment of a successful republic. He said, “In the formative days of this republic, the directing influence of the Bible on the fathers of this nation is conspicuously evident.”
Today, many voices are telling us that the Bible is just an old book that needs to be “canceled” in favor of new ideas of right and wrong. This attitude is very similar to the cautions given to God’s people as recorded in the past. Rather than following God’s laws the people did “what was right in their own eyes,” and as a result suffered greatly from all sorts of defeats, pestilence and loss of life. Where are we going today?