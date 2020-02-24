As with every year ending in zero, the United States Census Bureau performs the decennial census. The 2020 Census is going to be a little different. Minimal mailings will take place, and most information will be collected digitally (online).
In March, individuals will receive up to three invitations by mail. If a response is not received, the Census Bureau will have papers dropped off at the person’s home. Census takers will not be door knocking, just dropping off information and encouraging individuals to complete the census online.
One of the most challenging groups of people to count are older adults who live in rural communities. Here are a few helpful hints to ensure everyone is counted.
Do you know someone needing assistance filling out the 2020 Census online? Direct them to their nearest Questionnaire Assistance Center (QAC). Many QACs are located at libraries and other community facilities.
Avoid being scammed. Every census official will have an identification badge that any individual can ask to see. Census takers will also not ask for the following information:
- Social Security Numbers
- Bank Information
- Political Affiliation
- Donations
Finally, the census not only relates to how many representatives we can have in the U.S. Congress, but it is also tied to funding. Roughly $2,800 per person per year is tied to funding for programs within our state. Every person we do not count equates to a loss of $28,000 in 10 years. The census is critical to state and federally-funded of services.
Shape your future and make sure you are counted. More information can be found at 2020census.gov.