The Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter makes animal health and wellness and finding good homes for our animals our main priority. We are on track to find homes for a record number of animals this year.
Admittedly, there have been some recent volunteer changes, as volunteers come and go depending on schedule, work, school and life happenings. Sadly, change is inevitable as any business or organization will admit.
We have an awesome certified vet technician, volunteers and staff who go above and beyond to maintain our high standards of health, cleanliness, treatment, socialization and regular exercise of our animals. It is also our board‘s top priority to provide periodic training for all including yearly conferences for those interested.
I have been on the staff approximately three months and I find the false rhetoric and accusations totally unfounded. Should anyone have any concerns about our shelter, please bring those to our board so they can be addressed accordingly.