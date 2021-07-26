I will try to make this short. I am a retired physician in Litchfield and frustrated at the resistance of some people to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The illness can be very severe and, at times, fatal to even healthy people. This is a serious public health problem and should not be a political problem.
Do people think it infringes on their rights when it protects them from serious illness, protects their neighbors and friends, as well as the children around them who cannot yet be vaccinated?
The delta strain is predominant now and it is quite infectious. Over 90% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated. It is not a hoax! There are people who plan to get the vaccine but just keep putting it off. I realize there are some medical problems that keep people from getting the shot. However, I hope we have not started to doubt scientific findings.
If at all possible, please take the time to get vaccinated now!