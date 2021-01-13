It’s a sad day in America when liberal newspapers like the Star Tribune try to indict those who attended a peaceful rally at the state Capitol on Jan. 6 by trying to make a connection between them and the violent protestors who stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C. I certainly hope the Hutchinson Leader would not try to make such an erroneous connection.
Because my husband, Glenn Gruenhagen, is a state representative, he frequently gets requests to speak at rallies and events, which was the case last Wednesday. I decided to attend as well. We were there for less than an hour, but in that time, I heard three or four state reps address the crowd, each speaking about a topic of their choice. Glenn chose to speak about the governor’s prolonged executive orders, which have put excessive burdens on families, schools and businesses, even causing many to lose their businesses altogether.
As an aside, many medical professionals have stated that some of the governor’s orders have not been based on medical facts. Glenn focused his comments on creating a better future for our children and grandchildren.
In addition, at least two pastors spoke at this rally, offering words of encouragement followed by much needed prayers for our nation. Many families have suffered severe hardship, experiencing depression, suicide, death and financial ruin in 2020. It is an understatement to say that it’s been a difficult year for our entire nation and people desperately need to hear a word of hope and encouragement from their spiritual and legislative leaders.
It is unfortunate that while we were having a peaceful rally in St. Paul, the rally in D.C. turned violent. There is sufficient media evidence to indicate that members of the violent group known as antifa had dressed as Trump supporters and instigated much of the violence. Let me be clear; there was no connection between the two rallies.
It seems there is an extreme double standard with those in the liberal left media. They have repeatedly failed to report on or call out the violence of antifa and BLM who riot and burn our cities, assault and even kill bystanders and police, block I-94, and storm the U.S. Supreme Court building while pounding their fists in rage on the door during the Kavanaugh hearings.
Yet, when a group of conservative patriots gathers at the state Capitol for an actual peaceful rally over an election they sincerely believe was stolen, they are somehow unfairly linked with the violent actions that took place in Washington, D.C.
As we were leaving the rally last Wednesday, there was a call for everyone to get down on their knees and fervently pray for our country, and most did. I am thoroughly disgusted with anyone who would try to equate a peaceful, prayerful rally in St. Paul with the violence that was instigated by a relatively small group in Washington, D.C.
Shame on anyone who would try to impugn those who were exercising their First Amendment right to peaceably assemble in Minnesota. I have to ask: Is this a sign of things to come under a Biden-Harris administration? I fear it is. God help us if that is the case.