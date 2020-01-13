January marks the sixteenth National Stalking Awareness Month, an annual call to action to recognize and respond to the serious crime of stalking. It is critical to raise the issue of stalking as its own form of violence as well as a crime that frequently predicts and co-occurs with physical and sexual assault.
The National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that stalking impacts more than 1 in 6 women and 1 in 17 men in the United States. Despite the prevalence and impacts, many victims and criminal justice professionals underestimate its danger and urgency.
Stalking is defined as a pattern of behavior directed at a specific person that causes fear. According to the CDC, many stalking victims experience being followed, approached, monitored and/or threatened, including through various forms of technology. Victims and survivors often suffer anxiety, social dysfunction and severe depression as a result of their victimization, and many lose time from work and/or move, according to the Journal of Interpersonal Violence and the Bureau of Justice Statistics.
Stalking is a terrifying and psychologically harmful crime in its own right as well as a predictor of potentially lethal violence. According to homicide studies, in 85 percent of cases where an intimate partner such as a boyfriend or husband attempted to murder his female partner, stalking occurred the year prior to the attack.
Stalking is a crime in all 50 states, the U.S. territories and District of Columbia, as well as tribal lands and in the military justice system. Still, it can be difficult to recognize and prosecute in a system designed to respond to singular incidents rather than the series of acts that constitutes stalking.
NSAM’s theme — “Stalking: Know It. Name It. Stop It.” — is a call to action for everyone in McLeod County and across the country. While police and victim-serving professionals are critical, the reality is that the vast majority of victims tell friends or family about the stalking first.
We all have a role to play in identifying stalking, intervening when necessary and supporting victims and survivors. At McLeod Alliance, our mission is to promote the elimination of relationship violence through education, empowerment, protection and advocacy. In fiscal year 2019, McLeod Alliance served 91 victims of stalking by an intimate partner or stranger.
For more information or stalking education, call McLeod Alliance at 320-234-7933, visit its Facebook page or visit mcleodalliance.org.