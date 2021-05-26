There is something so special about paying respect to America’s fallen military heroes, particularly on Memorial Day. The specialness comes from the knowledge that we stand together as one to honor the many.
When counting your blessings, please remember to include our veterans, troops, our fallen military heroes, and their families. For their service and sacrifice, up to and including the ultimate sacrifice, we owe them a place in our prayers, thoughts and hearts.
This Memorial Day, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 96 members would like to invite Hutchinson residents to join in remembrance of our nation’s fallen heroes.
The American Legion Auxiliary is the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization, with nearly 800,000 members and 9,000 units in communities across the nation. The American Legion Auxiliary serves nearly 1 million veterans every year. Right here in Hutchinson, we continue to help mitigate the challenges our veterans face and deliver upon our mission by organizing multiple events throughout the year to support veterans and their families in civilian life.
We invite you to pause this Memorial Day to remember those who have fought for our freedom.
American Legion Auxiliary members have dedicated themselves for more than a century to meeting the needs of our nation’s veterans, military and their families, both here and abroad. They volunteer millions of hours yearly, with a value of nearly $2 billion.
