Though contracting the COVID-19 virus is serious, just how serious is it in regard to dying? The following statistics for Minnesota are from the Minnesota Department of Health as of May 10:
- Age 0-5, 1 percent of cases, 0 percent of deaths
- Age 6-19, 5 percent of cases, 0 percent of deaths
- Age 20-29, 17 percent of cases, 0 percent of deaths
- Age 30-39, 19 percent of cases, less than 1 percent of deaths
- Age 40-49, 16 percent of cases, 1 percent of deaths
- Age 50-59, 16 percent of cases, 5 percent of deaths
- Age 50-69, 10 percent of cases, 11 percent of deaths
- Age 70 and older, 16 percent of cases, 83 percent of deaths
From this information, it’s easy to see who is at risk of dying of COVID-19. Ninety-four percent of the deaths have been people age 60 and older — 94 percent!
Another statistic provided by the Department of Health is that of the 578 total deaths, 464 of them were people who were in long-term care or assisted living facilities — 80 percent. Quite likely many of the remaining 20 percent had contributing health issues such as COPD, diabetes, heart disease and so on.
Taking into account the above, it doesn’t make sense to consider preschool, elementary and high school students, and the vast majority of the working public, as being in grave danger. Thus, our state government should concentrate its efforts in battling COVID-19 among those who are the most vulnerable and let everyone else live normally.
For the sake of our state and the well-being of thousands and thousands of Minnesota citizens, I hope this will happen soon. This is my hope as a 72-year-old.