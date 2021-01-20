From the 1976 movie “Network,” I feel like yelling “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it any more!”
The current vindictive mood of the left toward conservative people is driving me to write this and point out some facts.
The population of Minnesota, according to the 2020 Census, is: 83% white, 6% Black, 5% Asian and 6% other. In addition, the report states that more than 75% who reported any religious preference are Christian. The vast majority of Minnesotans are white Christians, and we are being blamed for all sorts of societal problems. It is neither fair nor accurate.
We are being fed a bunch of lies by the media that now wants to “cancel” any conservative opinion that opposes the leftist agenda that claims we are all “racist bigots” and responsible for slavery that took place over 200 years ago. Next they want us to believe that the so called pandemic was all our fault since it impacted more Black people than white. Now they are pushing the “Green Demands” that we give up our modern lifestyle because of a minor increase in CO2.
Any arguments against this left-wing viewpoint are considered improper, immoral, illegal and unscientific.
Well, I for one have looked at the alternative viewpoints and find that they make more sense and are more scientifically correct than the media voices that promote only one side of the story. Just as the media has ignored the death of an innocent protester, a white woman and veteran, by a D.C. cop in Washington when they shout to the world about the terrible death of a black man with a criminal record by a team of Minneapolis police officers, and demand defunding the police, putting the majority of us at risk from increasing criminal activity.
The loudest voices you see on TV represent biased leftist propaganda. I believe we are becoming victims of a propaganda-based system that sees the need to control the 83% by shaming them into silence with fear. Anyone who dares to voice an opinion on Facebook, Amazon or other social media is now being shut down by the left-wing oligarchs who are financially benefiting from the control of the productive white majority.
Now, to be sure there are some problems that we should honestly face as a people of all colors and political viewpoints, but the media has done a terrible job of presenting a balanced point of view on those problems. President Trump has accomplished a number of significant and important goals in his four years, and he has made some blunders as anyone would likely do in that position. To vindictively attack him in the last few days of his time in office is totally despicable.
At this point I feel very helpless since I do not have any faith in the voting system that will not require in-person voting with proper ID. I was required to vote by mail in 2020 because of a township board decision, and I do not know if it was properly counted. Therefore, the only thing I can do is express my angry opinion in the local paper.