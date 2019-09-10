Minnesota's Legislature again plans to take up a bill to mandate explicit sex education for Pre-K to 12th-grade public school students. It's called comprehensive sex education, and Planned Parenthood and gender identity activists will be allowed into schools to teach it.
CSE provides detailed sex information and pornographic images to young kids. The images used in the curriculum are so obscene they would not be printed in a newspaper. CSE teaches how to “consent” to sex, experiment with different partners, get referrals for abortion and seek gender “counseling” with no parental notification. The threat of CSE making it into state law is real!
Parents are waking up and saying “no way!” Join hundreds of concerned parents on Sunday, Sept. 22, on the Minnesota Capitol steps as they join with one voice in a massive protest and say stop CSE now! For more information, go to protectkidsrally.com.