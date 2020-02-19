I hope McLeod County residents are aware of the planned extension of Morningside Avenue in Glencoe and will speak up before it is too late to stop this bad project.
The plan is to extend Morningside north off U.S. Highway 212 on the east side of Coborn's grocery store, across the railroad tracks to a roundabout at 16th Street.
The county and city of Glencoe will be under an obligation of $1,922,710. The engineering, railroad, wetland mitigation, water, sewer and so on raises the cost to $6,992,710. In 2012 the project’s projected cost was about $2 million. Really? A 300 percent increase in seven years?
Call your county board members to stop participation in this wasteful project of a half mile of street extension. Union Avenue on the west side of Coborn’s, one block, provides a satisfactory hook up to 16th Street and County Road 15. The county has more useful needs.
Curt Carrigan, Brownton City Council member, wrote an excellent letter in the McLeod County Chronicle criticizing this wasteful project. One of the three options he advocated for was a roundabout on U.S. Highway 212 and Chandler Avenue, then travel north to State Highway 22. I have supported this 100 percent for a long time as it would result in taking Highway 22 traffic out of Glencoe's downtown.
We in Glencoe do not want this project, yet it’s been pushed forward beginning back in 2001. We must all speak up as already the engineering cost exceeds $367,000, with the cost projected at $667,011.15. Please help stop this fiasco.