This summer, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a monument in the shape of a cross may remain standing.
In the case American Legion v. American Humanist Association, the constitutionality of the “Peace Cross” was questioned. The cross was erected in 1925 in Bladensburg, Maryland, to honor Christian soldiers who died in World War I. The atheist group that sued the American Legion argued that the monument, a religious symbol located on public property, violated the U.S. Constitution’s Establishment Clause, which states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
In his remarks on the case, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas made a simple yet important observation: the Establishment Clause only applies to laws made by Congress, and a monument is not a law. Thus, the cross does not violate the clause.
But someone might ask, “Isn’t the government forcing religion on people by allowing a cross on public property?”
Justice Thomas points out that if somehow a plaintiff is claiming an unconstitutional establishment of religion, then he “must demonstrate that he was actually coerced by government conduct.” In this specific case, has the cross been a means for the U.S. government to establish an official state church, make church attendance mandatory or require taxes be paid to fund a church? The answer, of course, is no. Instead of being coercive, the cross is simply representative of the freedom the American people have to decorate their land as they would like.
Public nativity scenes and Ten Commandments plaques, prayer on the floors of Congress, and even our nation’s motto “In God We Trust” are all constitutional. They are signs of healthy religious liberty. They are signs of a brave and free America.