If you are thinking about surrendering either your own dog or a stray one to the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter, there are a few things you should know first:
- The most experienced volunteers at assessing and working with dogs have resigned.
- The adoption counselors with years of experience to ensure your pet gets a proper new home are gone.
- Your pet may or may not get timely medical attention, and they will likely spend many hours in a kennel without the benefit of regular exercise or sufficient social interaction due to a shortage of staff and a lack of volunteer walkers.
- No discernible effort to correct the problems that have led to this sad situation is being made by the board.
You should also konw that for just a few extra miles, there are very good shelters in Willmar, St. Cloud, Eden Prairie and other nearby communities.