If you are on Medicare, you can create your own personal and secure online Medicare account.
A personal Medicare account provides a safe place to store health information and medication lists. You can use it to review original Medicare (Part A and B) claims, compare Part D (prescription drug) plans, and if you have chosen to delay Social Security benefits, it provides a convenient way to pay monthly premiums. It takes less than five minutes to create a Medicare account. Let’s get started.
- Go to medicare.gov. In the middle of the page, click the "Log in/Create Account" button. Next, click the blue "create an account now" link under "Log in."
- You’ll need to enter your Medicare number, last name, date of birth, current address with zip code, and Part A or B coverage start date. You can find your Medicare number and coverage start date on the front of your red, white and blue Medicare card. Rest assured, as long as you are on the medicare.gov website, your information will be secure. Once you’ve entered this information, click "Next."
- Create a username and password by choosing something unique and easy to remember for future log-ins. It’s that simple — you are now ready to take charge of your Medicare.
You now can access the account anywhere you have wireless or internet service. It will be at your fingertips when you meet with your health care provider, insurance agent or whenever else you need it. You can even avoid wait times with the ability to print a replacement Medicare card if yours is lost or damaged.
You can call the Senior LinkAge line at 1-800-333-2433 for help setting up your account.
The Senior LinkAge Line is a free, statewide service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s Area Agencies on Aging. The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s federally designated State Health Insurance Assistance Program and the place to call for questions and information on Medicare and more.