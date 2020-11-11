Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy is seeking testimony letters from people across the state of Minnesota, demanding bold action on climate justice from their legislator, and to make climate change a priority this coming legislative session.
Climate Generation is collecting letters now. Submit your testimony letter now through our easy fill-in-the-blank letter template.
Haven’t reached out to your elected officials before? We know it can be nerve-wracking. You are the expert in your own climate change experience, and your voice can make an impact in the collective of Minnesotans, just like you, calling for change.
We’re hand-delivering copies of the “Eyewitness: Minnesota Voices on Climate Change” book, alongside your letters, to every legislator in 2021. We are accepting letters now through Dec. 8, 2020.
Visit climateeyewitness.org/take-action for more info. Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy empowers individuals and their communities to engage in solutions to climate change.