To teach is to touch a life forever. It is American Education Week Nov. 16-20, and the perfect time to let school personnel — meaning everyone who works at our schools and the bus company — know how proud and appreciative we are at how they have handled the challenges of this historic pandemic year, and still seeing that our students are getting the education they need and deserve. After all, they are our future.
The members of the American Legion Post 96 Auxiliary are real disappointed that we cannot make our annual visits. We will miss seeing your families and smiling faces. Please carry on. We promise treats next year.
Thank you from all American Legion Auxiliary members.