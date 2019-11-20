American Education Week presents all of us with an opportunity to honor individuals who are making a difference in ensuring that every child receives a quality education.
I want to take this time to thank all of the Education Hutchinson educators who reach, educate and inspire our students. As a teacher for 29 years, I can attest to what a difficult job teaching is, and I am inspired everyday by the quality and dedication that our educators bring to the classroom.
Thank you to our Hutchinson education support professionals who do not get enough praise for the hard work and support they provide to students. I also want to thank our school service employees, Local 284, for all that they do to keep our facilities running smoothly, and their continuous flexibility and commitment. Thank you also to all of our administrators for your devotion to quality education.
Education is a team effort. Thank you parents and thank you community of Hutchinson for your continued support of Hutchinson Public Schools. Together we are providing our students with a quality education which will provide the basis for their future success, whatever path they choose.