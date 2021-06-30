In attempting to criticize and threaten two Hutchinson City Council members with, I assume, either fines or jail time or undoing of an elected representatives power, Steve Cook penned one of the scariest opinions ever jotted down on paper.
“It is dangerous to think that we, as individuals, are authorities on the Constitution and have the ability to interpret its meaning and how it is applied," Cook wrote.
Truth is I have read both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution many times and it is actually written pretty clear. It takes the rights I have, that my creator gave me, and the founders of our country put them on paper so politicians and judges cannot so easily take those rights away.
It is only when people do not follow due process and trample on the rights of others that it gets to be confusing.
While Marbury v. Madison has been used to allow courts and politicians to steal people's freedom, money and land, the courts are not the final word on my rights. The Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights and the Constitution are.
It is those sacred documents, and the founding principle that we are all endowed equal by our creator with the rights to life, liberty, and to pursue happiness that I will judge my freedoms on and work towards a more perfect union for my children and for us all.