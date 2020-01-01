The presidency of Donald Trump began at noon on Jan. 20, 2017, when he was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States. While Trump was despised by the Democrats and most of the media, he won the Electoral College vote 304-227, proving the value of the Electoral Collage system as designed by the founders and embedded in the Constitution to preclude election by “mob rule” of the high density population centers.
Demands for the impeachment of President Trump by Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats began prior to his election. A book titled “The Case for Impeachment” by Allan Lichtman was published three months later, on April 18, 2017. Lichtman, speaking on behalf of the Democrats, announced to the always “fair-minded” Washington Post that after ascending to the presidency, Trump would be impeached by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.
Substituting partisan politics for the true intent of the impeachment process spelled out in the U.S. Constitution, the Democrats, following their plan, examined every word spoken and every action taken by President Trump to find a reason to begin an impeachment action. They tried, in vain, to pin some type of Russian collusion to President Trump. They dug up events that he may have done years prior to his even thinking of running for office and then hit upon the use of an imaginary “whistle blower” to create a fictional criminal activity within Ukraine. This tactic only resulted in throwing former Vice President Joe Biden under the bus when it was learned that he and his son were actually involved, during the Obama years, with corrupt dealings and a “quid pro quo” involving millions of U.S. dollars in funding to the Ukraine.
This impeachment plot became self-evident when Pelosi announced her “guilty” decision the day before she even set eyes on any of the alleged evidence, which has turned out to be no real evidence at all.
While there have been demands for the impeachment of several presidents, only two — Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1999 — have actually been impeached by a House vote, and then both were acquitted by the Senate and not removed from office. Impeachment proceedings against Richard Nixon made it out of committee, but he resigned before the actual debate on the floor of the House even began. The fact is that there has never been a president removed from office using the impeachment process when the Senate is controlled by the opposing party.
With this background, the only reasonable motive for the Democrats starting this impeachment show is to get hours of free TV and media attention to attack President Trump and his followers. With this they have been very successful.
It is clear that the Democrats despise President Trump, and everyone who voted for him. They would charge him with spitting on the sidewalk if they thought it would get them more free time on TV. A 30-second commercial spot, broadcast nationally, averages around $150,000. The hours of TV coverage given to “The House Impeachment Show” is worth billions in unpaid advertising dollars.
The office of President has been held by a wide variety of people, who at various times have been called saints or sinners. Even Abraham Lincoln had very strong and crude opposition in the press and by his opponents, but few have been subjected to the pre-planned and ongoing vicious attacks that have been leveled against President Trump and his supporters.