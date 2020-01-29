Several years ago, an organization was started as an offshoot of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum. It was started with the purpose of uniting the historical groups and people interested in history in our county, and for obtaining grants for our projects.
We began the McLeod County Historic Partnership with funding from our county commissioners and with dues from the partner groups and communities they represent. The partners are the Glencoe Historical Preservation Society, Historic Hutchinson, the McLeod County Heritage Center, the city of Hutchinson, and the Stewart Area Historical Society.
The McLeod County Historic Partnernship meets four times a year, and the meetings include speakers or an education segment, as well as a networking segment. Since we are a McLeod County group, we are looking for citizens from Plato, Lester Prairie, Winsted, Brownton, Silver Lake and Biscay, or other members of the county who are interested in our area’s history.
There are no dues, fees or admissions, and these meetings are open to the public.
Our next meeting is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the McLeod County Historical Museum in Hutchinson. It will feature Jon Lofdahl speaking about Martin McLeod. For more information, call me at 320-587-5787, or call the museum at 320-587-2109