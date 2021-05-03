The American Legion Auxiliary adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in 1921 and started its Poppy Program in 1924. Today, American Legion Auxiliary members distribute millions of poppies annually across the country in exchange for donations that go directly to assist disabled and hospitalized veterans in our communities.
Poppy Days in Hutchinson are Thursday through Saturday, May 6-8.
For nearly a century, the American Legion Auxiliary poppy has been pinned on jacket lapels, hats and other clothing items to honor the sacrifices of the men and women who served and died defending our freedom.
Poppies are never sold, they are offered to everyone whether they give a donation or not. If we were to “sell” poppies in Minnesota, we would be subject to tax. Instead they are offered for a donation. All poppies used in Minnesota are handmade by veterans.
So, when you are offered a poppy, remember your donations are what makes a difference in the lives of our veterans. Both those who make that poppy and those who benefit from the proceeds.
The American Legion felt so strongly about the power of the poppy that it has designated the last Friday in May — May 28 — as National Poppy Day.