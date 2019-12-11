What if a Democrat was the president faced with impeachment, all things being equal?
In beautiful downtown Hutchinson, there would be an uproar that would shatter the church basements. There would be protests and signs and maybe even demonstrations.
The high crimes and misdemeanors would still be egregious, and the Democratic president should be removed from office before any more damage is done. I would be ashamed that I probably voted for him or her, and I would be a lot more careful who I chose the next time.
Is this the kind of response we have gotten? I don’t think so. Abraham Lincoln would be deeply offended by the actions of this president and the Republican Party it has become.
The framers of the Constitution were wise enough to consider actions should this occur. These were people who had been subjected to authoritarian monarchy and dictators, and they wanted to make sure it couldn’t happen here. They were wise enough to give the people (the House of Representatives) the right to prevent such things occurring again.
Seriously, we are faced with a situation that is dire enough to warrant taking this action. The Senate has become somewhat obstructive in its own right, courtesy of Sen. Mitch McConnell, by holding up bills that have passed the House for long periods of time. I will not forgive him for not bringing President Obama’s choice for the Supreme Court to a vote. If you are doing any praying, make it for the Republican senators who still have a conscience and are willing to vote for the president’s removal. Pray for Chief Justice John Roberts, who will preside at this trial.
There is evidence of wrongdoing by the president in the Mueller Report. There are many instances of wrongdoing in the investigations of the Intelligence Committee and the Judiciary Committee that are substantiated by multiple sources. It is firsthand knowledge, not hearsay, hearing with their own ears and in the presence of others who also heard. There were televised public hearings for public viewings.
The obstruction of justice is blatant: Subpoenas are ignored, White House staff have been ordered not to respond, and documents are not forthcoming that have been subpoenaed.
Of course the president has a right to formulate a defense. He has done nothing, refuses to cooperate in any way and has avoided all requests from the House Committees for his defense.
This has gone beyond political bickering. The president has completely ignored the oath of office that he took and seriously believes he is untouchable.
We are a nation of laws. Our word means something on the world stage. Our allies should be able to believe us when we say we will help. The president has run roughshod over our foreign policies to the point that the rest of the world is laughing at him, and us for allowing him to do it.
This is the country that is at stake. This is an attack on our Constitution and the very soul of our democracy. This is inviting foreign powers to interfere with our election process. This what the framers of the Constitution warned us could happen.