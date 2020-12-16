As someone who grew up in Hutchinson and graduated from Hutchinson High School, I closely follow the politicking in Hutchinson. I’d like to comment on the court cases filed around the country challenging the election results.
First, it should have been troubling for supporters of these efforts that attorneys from reputable, nationally recognized law firms withdrew from the case in droves. These types of outfits generally do not withdraw because a case is controversial or difficult to win. Usually, those firms withdraw because they are not getting paid or their client wants them to take actions that are contrary to the law. The firms did not comment on their withdrawal, citing attorney-client privilege, only noting that their withdrawal would not have a negative impact on their client’s interests.
Two primary actions that remained after those firms withdrew. One involved allegations that Dominion voting software had either malfunctioned or was intentionally programmed to turn Biden votes into Trump votes. Those efforts were pursued by a third party attorney, Sidney Powell, and were not directly supported by the Trump administration.
The other was filed by the State of Texas directly in the United States Supreme Court against Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, alleging that those states administered their elections in a way that was contrary to the U.S. Constitution and the state election laws in those states. President Trump and over 100 representatives from the U.S. House joined the Texas effort.
State and federal courts have repeatedly rejected Powell’s challenges to the Dominion voting machines, citing a lack of credible evidence. The Supreme Court has repeatedly refused to weigh in. The Supreme Court also rejected the Texas suit on Friday. Although some of these could be viewed as procedural victories as opposed to substantive victories on the merits, they underscore the judiciary’s unwillingness to wade into the political fray. Afterall, judges are not politicians.
For better or worse, politicians decide how to administer election laws and policies. The federal judiciary — and notably judges and justices appointed by the Trump administration — have properly refused to get involved.
The state legislatures have all certified their results. The Electoral College will cast ballots for president and vice president Monday. Electoral College balloting is done by local officials throughout the country, usually at state capitols, which send their results to Congress. Both houses of Congress will convene on Jan. 6, 2021, in a session presided over by Vice President Mike Pence, where the votes will be counted. It is expected that the tally will affirm President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as winners.
The president is railing against the election result. Many members of the public too are concerned with the integrity of our electoral process. Some of those criticisms are valid. We should work to improve our elections going forward. But any changes we make to our electoral system moving forward cannot undo the election that we just held, nor can a wish list of electoral reforms be used to invalidate elections that otherwise have complied with the law.
The states get to decide how to administer their own elections. The ongoing effort to “litigate” the 2020 election result away is damaging to our democracy, as the courts have recognized. It is time to accept the results of the election and focus on legislative priorities, like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, and our ballooning deficits. To do that, we will need both Republicans and Democrats working together.