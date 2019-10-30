No Parking
“No Parking” signs have gone up in neighborhoods around Hutchinson High School following complaints from residents.

 File photo

This is in regards to the “No Parking” signs on Lakeview Lane Southwest.

I have lived at Lakeview Lane for almost 24 years. It is really sad and troubling that I do not have the privilege to park in front of my house. Without being upset and going on about why this has happened, I will say this: I have lost confidence with our City Council and leadership, and I have lost confidence in the Hutchinson Police Department.

If it is such a hassle and trouble for the police department with permits and so on, maybe it is time that the city of Hutchinson pay to bring in a research company and research to see the benefit of dissolving the police department and utilizing the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office. Other communities have taken this avenue with success.

