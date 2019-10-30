This is in regards to the “No Parking” signs on Lakeview Lane Southwest.
I have lived at Lakeview Lane for almost 24 years. It is really sad and troubling that I do not have the privilege to park in front of my house. Without being upset and going on about why this has happened, I will say this: I have lost confidence with our City Council and leadership, and I have lost confidence in the Hutchinson Police Department.
If it is such a hassle and trouble for the police department with permits and so on, maybe it is time that the city of Hutchinson pay to bring in a research company and research to see the benefit of dissolving the police department and utilizing the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office. Other communities have taken this avenue with success.