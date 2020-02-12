As the annual holiday Valentine’s Day approaches, every year I passionately think about what I can do to make as many people as possible feel loved.
Feb. 14 comes with both anticipation and stress in a loving way, or the polar opposite for some by detesting it an loathing it. Either way, by sunrise the next day it’s over and forgotten.
The origin of Valentine’s Day is quite the contrary of our current knowledge and beliefs to express love in an exaggerated way for a day. Theoretically, it started with a third century mid-February Roman fertility festival called Lupercalia. Over time some suggested that it was a celebration for the martyrdom of St. Valentine, who was decapitated because of the Christian life cover-up.
The giving of cards started in the Middle Ages. Then the concept of homemade cards began in America in the early 1700s and became mass produced by the mid-1800s.
“To love” is like a book with no ending. Just being nice is easy and comes so natural. A simple look, smile or gesture will make someone feel good as well as yourself. And if you add respectful treatment and kind words, well that will leave a lasting impression that you never want to end.
Each day you can strive to love by making eye contact, smiling at people, start a friendly conversation and perhaps give a compliment to help build up a person’s self-esteem.
But being “in love,” there’s always that chance you’ll see the words “the end” in this book. It’s a limited-time edition, if I may.
It takes a lot of work, doesn’t give you a choice, may leave you with multiple “this-is-the-one” relationships, a hard-to-heal broken heart, an emotional roller coaster. Obsession could turn into possessiveness. It requires self-love first, and your flaws are judged and no longer excepted.
So when a friend, an acquaintance or a stranger finds a moment in time to genuinely and lovingly pass along a kind gesture to give you a compliment or two, and maybe flowers, indulge in its meaning with flattery and honor.
Then be that small child in a store you just made smile with your compliment who is now happily twirling in circles around their mother, with a twinkle in their eye, instead of a mature adult who now thinks your “in love” with them, which is a travesty. Whom so sadly and conveniently unfriended you with avoidance, satirizing and mockery, and has gone into hiding and gone dark.
Just loving someone is at freedom in thought, word and deed with no commitments. So be bold about showing love, because that’s what makes it beautiful and lasting.