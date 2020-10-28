The late Dr. Bernard Nathanson founded the National Abortion Rights Action League in the late 1960s. His team fed the media a line of deceit, dishonesty and fabrication of statistics. They wined and dined the media, so that in one short year they managed to strike down the abortion laws in New York state.
After Nathanson confessed the lies in 1980, the media ignored him. Nine years later he produced “Eclipse of Reason,” a gut-wrenching abortion film.
Like the media of Hitler’s Third Reich, the American media would not publish words like “kill” or “murder.” Nazis used terms like “relocate” and “selection.” American media abortion propaganda used “choice,” “terminate a pregnancy” and so on. By Jan. 22, 1973, five men on the Supreme Court signed the death sentence for millions of innocent children, without too big a protest from the general population — thanks to the media.
We notice how the media repeated dozens of times how a police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck for eight minutes as to choke him to death. I assume they did it to get people to protest the cruelty. So when will the media ever go into an abortion clinic and film an “Eclipse of Reason” scene of a child having its head crushed and limbs torn off? We’ve killed over 60 million since 1973. Apparently they think Floyd’s life is much more precious than an innocent child. Media, please wake up. All lives matter!