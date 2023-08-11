In looking around all the buildings new and old, I cannot help but notice the amount of lighting that is used. I wonder, does anyone else see these unneeded lights?
Do we need all the extra vanity lighting? By that I mean all the lights that are used for really no good purpose except to "look good."
Hutchinson has an electric grid based 100% on the burning of natural gas. Now natural gas is not benign. It may be the better of the fossil fuels, but it does leave a carbon footprint.
Reducing our use of really unneeded lighting is one of the ways to cut fossil fuel burning and lessening the impact of light pollution. We recently had a survey sent around to ask for our input on the ways Hutchinson could be improved. Light pollution is a problem and can be solved by cutting out any light that is not needed. A kilowatt of electricity not used is a fossil fuel not burned.