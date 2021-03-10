There are two bills that I feel every person in our congressional district should be calling our senators about. The first is COVID-19 relief.
This is information from Rep. Michelle Fischbach: “The Democrats’ $1.9 trillion “COVID-19 relief” bill passed the House of Representatives late last Friday night by a completely partisan margin. While the legislation does include funding for Planned Parenthood, $112 million for an underground rail boondoggle in Silicon Valley, a minimum wage hike that will eliminate 1.4 million jobs, $570 million to pay federal employees to stay home, and billions in aid for foreign countries, it does nothing to help struggling small businesses or get our kids back in school. In fact, only 9% of the $1.9 trillion bill goes toward COVID-19 relief. This might be good for ultra-liberal progressives in San Francisco, but it does not come close to meeting the needs of the people of Minnesota’s Seventh District.”
The other bill is the Equality Act. There are four things this act endangers: it endangers the church, it encourages the suppression of religious freedom, it will obliterate women’s rights, and it will affect your children.
I point you to an article by Kayla Koslosky in christianheadlines.com titled “4 Things Christians Should Know about the Equality Act.”
It is simple to email your senators. Let them know what you think.