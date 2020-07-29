If you are part of a new generation of voters coming of age before the Aug. 11, 2020, primary election, and/or before Nov. 3, 2020, I say welcome to an exciting time in your lives. To the other voters in Hutchinson, I say thank you for all the times you may have voted in the election process.
The Constitution and the Declaration of Independence of these United State of America provides all legal citizens the opportunity to vote, and it certainly is your civic duty.
I have been thinking about the candidates for the two seats of the City Council and the mayor’s office, and how to choose which of the candidates is most qualified.
Vetting candidates is truly a tough job; which one aligns with my/your values and my/your principles, what about integrity, conservative or liberal, taxes, structures, safety, schools, businesses, parks, arts, jobs, housing, are they constitutional believing, do they see the need to change things like taking the Pledge of Allegiance out of council meetings (tried before), prayer out of council meetings (tried before), changing the Hutchinson city welcoming proclamation (tried before). Citizens of Hutchinson spoke out against all three items. The vetting list goes on and on, and the feeling of voting is very satisfying.
Be assured of this, though, your vote does count, your due diligence counts, your community involvement counts, and this goes for all legal voters in the city of Hutchinson, townships, school districts, counties, our state as well as our United States.
May your voted by counted.