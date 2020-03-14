The Hutchinson Public Arts Commission invites everyone to vote for the 2019-20 Sculpture Stroll “People’s Choice Award.” Ballots can be cast online at hutchinsonpublicarts.com/peoples-choice-ballot/ or paper copies can be submitted at city hall. Ballots will be accepted through Monday, April 6, and the winning artist receives a $500 award.
With the nice weather we have been having, it is easy to get out to view the pieces again. However, if you prefer, pictures and information about each piece is available on the Hutchinson Public Arts website: hutchinsonpublicarts.com/category/sculpture-stroll/2019-rotating-pieces/.
In its seventh year, the Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll brings a variety of sculptures to the community for residents and visitors to enjoy. The sculptures are leased by the city for a year and compliment the city’s growing collection of public art. However, each sculpture is also available for purchase or private lease from the artists.