Hutchinson Independent School District 423 has a long history of supporting education improvements. However, the upcoming referendum goes too far. The Hutchinson Leader reported in June that for the third year in a row that enrollment is continuing to decline in the Hutchinson Public Schools. This directly undermines the reason for this increased spending.
The timing of this referendum could not have come at a worst time, as local tax increases are running rampant and straining family budgets to the breaking point. With the McLeod County commissioners approving a new 0.5 percent sales tax, asking for an 8.9 percent increase in the county tax levy next year, the county borrowing $10 million dollars, and Hutchinson setting a preliminary levy increase of 3.1 percent, this is not the year for a school referendum of this size.
I have heard from many that they are concerned about this bond referendum expanding the school into day care from birth until kindergarten. Many are concerned about our tax dollars enabling the school to go into competition against the many excellent Christian-based and privately-operated day care facilities in the Hutchinson area.
What about the ongoing operating costs for running a pre-kindergarten day care facility?
Minnesota Administrative Rule 9503.0040 requires a minimum staff ratio of 1 to 4 infants and 1 to 7 for toddlers. This suggests a significant increase in staff will be needed. What are the projected costs to pay for these additional staff? Aren’t these full-time union positions? Or will this be an additional future “surprise” referendum request for Hutchinson ISD 423?
The Hutchinson school district should stay in its lane and focus on K through 12 education.
Join me in voting no on this issue on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Better yet, take advantage of early, in-person voting and go to the Hutchinson City Center Monday through Friday during its regular hours. This one location is available for early voting by both township and Hutchinson residents.