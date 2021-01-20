In regard to Sara Pollmann’s Facebook post of Nov. 1, 2020, these were the statements she made: If you support President Donald Trump and/or Mayor Gary Forcier, you are aligned with voters who (1) Believe in white supremacy; (2) Believe hate is welcome in Hutch; (3) Humans can be illegal; (4) Black people do not deserve justice when murdered by police; (5) Women do not have a place in making rules; (6) MLK and civil rights were a mistake.
This posting was made because her Morgan Baum and Joe Biden signs and eight other signs that stated these beliefs were stolen from her yard. She also stated she is embarrassed to live in a community that has so many of these types of people.
There were three items submitted to the Independent School Board 423 meeting on Jan. 11, 2021, and were read by the secretary, which included a letter to the School Board, Sara Pollmann’s Facebook post, and a petition that had 491 signatures from the voters asking for an apology from Sara Pollmann. This can be viewed at ISD423.org at the 30-minute mark
At that School Board meeting, the chairwoman, JoEllen Kimball, stated, “I believe we’ve dealt with this topic previously and determined this all happened prior to the election; we are no longer discussing this topic.”
This topic was never brought up at a School Board meeting. JoEllen’s other comment was: “I would imagine 99% would be offended by having signs stolen from their yard.”
Even though Sara Pollmann made these comments as a private citizen, she is now a School Board member. Her statements reflect what she believes.
Stealing signs isn’t the moral equivalent of spouting hateful rhetoric. We want an apology because Sara Pollmann labeled so many people in ISD 423. She doesn’t know us personally or what many of those in the 70% group that supported Trump and/or Forcier believe or think. We object to being labeled this way.
Since this issue wasn’t discussed at any School Board meeting, we want the voters of Independent School District 423 to be informed. It is disappointing for the School Board to ignore signatures of almost 500 residents who are simply asking for an apology. We will be waiting for an apology from Sara. If no apology is made, please remember this incident at the time of Sara Pollmann’s re-election.