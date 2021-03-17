Last December, we lost a true American patriot and icon with the passing of Dr. Walter Williams. He provided a powerful warning about the dangers of treating people differently based on the color of their skin. Instead of listening to white liberals tell us of what the best policies are for Blacks, let's pay attention to economics professor Dr. Walter Williams in his PBS YouTube video at tinyurl.com/suffer-no-fools.
Currently, President Joe Biden, Gov. Tim Walz and the Democratic Party are focusing on race and identity politics with everything they do, instead of treating all citizens equally. This goes against our country's founding principles and our National Pledge of Allegiance that aspires for "liberty and justice for all."
Williams was born in Philadelphia in 1936 during the Depression. He grew up in a low-income federal housing project. To his mother's credit she focused on providing her children with the best education she could by setting high expectations despite being poor.
Growing up, Williams experienced how damaging minimum wage laws are by preventing Black teenagers from getting their critical first job. He emphasized that the skills gained from these first jobs paved the way for a life of increasing one's value, thus enabling a higher standard of living.
As a professor of economics, he acknowledged that Blacks advanced the most when they competed in the free markets. This changed when politicians made laws to restrict competition and reduced opportunities for Blacks, especially for unskilled teenagers.
At George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, he chastised other professors for treating Black students differently by lowering their expectations of them. Take note how this is the opposite of the liberal position today.
Anyone truly wanting to help advance the lives and well-being of Black Americans owes it to their own education to review the biography, writings, books and quotations at walterewilliams.com. Three notable quotes are listed here:
"But let me offer you my definition of social justice: I keep what I earn, and you keep what you earn. Do you disagree? Well then tell me how much of what I earn belongs to you — and why?"
"For 50 years, the well-meaning leftist agenda has been able to do to Blacks what Jim Crow and harsh discrimination could never have one: family breakdown, illegitimacy and low academic achievement."
"Today's liberals wish to disarm us so they can run their evil and oppressive agenda on us. The fight against crime is just a convenient excuse to further their agenda. I don't know about you, but if you hear that Williams' guns have been taken, you'll know Williams is dead."