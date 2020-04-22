There are two areas regarding the coronavirus in Minnesota I would like to address.
Gov. Tim Walz should have just let the schools go for the year. Why? Because he put a lot of people under duress needlessly. Teachers having to become online curriculum developers overnight. I understand that is craziness. Parents being asked to work from home also have to become educators along with everything else they had to adjust to. Children caught up in this are also having to adjust needlessly when they had enough to deal with.
The second thing Walz did is shut the state down until May 4. I can almost understand that, but the basis he used is ludicrous. According to the Star Tribune article of April 9, he is using "model" information of 74,000 deaths in Minnesota without mitigation and 50,000 deaths with mitigation. The national expectation for the same time is 60,000 deaths, with the actions that have been taken. So Minnesota is going to have more or close to the same number of deaths as the nation?
When you're making major decisions as governor that affect so many people, you need to think things through (your education decision). Also, using models that are so ludicrous to shut the state down is beyond comprehension.