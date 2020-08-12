Thank you Gov. Walz for the second wave of this virus by closing the freeways and letting all the protestors flood our state with no protection or social distancing. All the most recent deaths are because of you.
The statue of Christopher Columbus should never have been torn down. Most people don’t understand their history at all. If it offended Peggy Flanagan, she could have moved her office to a different part of the building.
All lives matter, but you have to show respect in order to get respect. George Floyd’s funeral turned out to be more important than the Kennedys.