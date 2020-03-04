Since the middle of November, Hutchinson has a new demolition derby track, otherwise known as the traffic circle on South Grade Road Southwest. Did you ever wish your name was Towanda, the frustrated house wife in “Fried Green Tomatoes”?
On a weekly basis, my spouse and I have nearly been T-boned or had front-end collisions trying to navigate our way to the gym or grocery store. Although the circle is clearly marked with yield signs to identify who has the right of way, inattentive drivers continue to not follow the rules of the road. This is especially true of those traveling east to west on South Grade road.
If you have had a horn blowing in your ear, you know who you are. Drivers older than 55 years old take classes to learn how to drive defensively. I think it is time some of the other people get a driving refresher too. The circle was designed to stop accidents, not create them.