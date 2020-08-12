This letter is in response to the Aug. 5 letter by Orville Moe with the headline “‘White privilege’ not supported by facts.” Unpacking the idea of “white privilege” takes more critical thought than can be devoted here, but I wanted to address one of the misconceptions Mr. Moe voiced in his article.
Mr. Moe frequently confuses the idea of individuals being racist with the idea of structural barriers existing in American society that promote structural racism. Structural racism/systematic racism are not ideas intent on calling all white people racists, but rather, they call for white Americans to acknowledge their privilege, and their place in an American society that has often been structured to their advantage. Let’s examine one area of structural racism: Wealth, or how people are paid.
According to the 2018 American Community Survey, the median household income for white, non-Hispanic Minnesotans is $73,600. Compare this with a median household income of $36,800 for Black/African American households and $35,100 in Native American households. Breaking this down further, the ACS found that 27 percent of African Americans and 34 percent of Native Americans are living in poverty, compared with 7 percent of white Minnesotans.
These disparities in income are not necessarily related to disparities in education. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, regardless of education levels obtained, racial disparities in America have continued to exist. In 2017, the National Center for Education Statistics found that 41 percent of white, young adults were enrolled in college, compared to 36 percent of Black and Hispanic young adults. In 2016, the same study also found that the median wage of a good job for white workers with a bachelor’s degree was $75,000 compared to $65,000 for Blacks and Latinos. The National Center for Education also found in 2016 that white workers held 77 percent of the “good jobs” in America, despite only representing 69 percent of available job holders.
The other misconception from Mr. Moe’s article that I wish to address is that systemic racism in Minnesota is not reflected in the laws/official practices of the state. Mr. Moe completely ignores that the past is connected with the present.
Historically, there are numerous examples of discriminatory practices against people of color in Minnesota. One example of this are the residual effects of redlining in the Twin Cities. Redlining occurred in the 1930s when the Federal Housing Administration classified urban residential areas in terms of their lending risk for the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation, and drew red lines around areas that were racially segregated. Those areas became segregated because of restrictions written into deeds in some neighborhoods that kept out anybody who wasn’t white. The language plainly said things like: “Premises shall not be sold, mortgaged or leased to or occupied by any person or persons other than members of the Caucasian race.”
In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that this practice was unenforceable. But excluding people of color from certain areas of a city and concentrating them elsewhere established continuing patterns of unofficial segregation. According to datasets from the National Historical Geographic Information System, Minneapolis now has the lowest rate of homeownership among African American households of any other city in the U.S.
Discussing white privilege and structural racism are not easy conversations. But we cannot look forward to an equitable future without examining the structural barriers that have created our current reality. A great way to start doing that is by reading and considering the short article “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack” that was first written by Peggy McIntosh in 1988.