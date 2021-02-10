When is the last time you shopped small?
Whether it was a curbside purchase or a haircut at your local salon, your patronage at any small business makes a big difference. Your dollars not only go towards keeping small business owners' dreams alive, but they also help keep the economy moving, provide opportunities for local jobs, and inject culture into local communities.
Small businesses provide character and individuality to a community. It is neighbors helping neighbors, friends helping friends. However, small businesses are more than that. They benefit their local communities in many concrete, quantifiable ways. Small businesses are the backbone of their local communities. More specifically, if you spend $100 at a local business, roughly $68 stays within your local economy.
With the current shift in shopping trends and the push to buy online, we are seeing so many small businesses going under. On just my block alone, I have seen more than 10 businesses come and go. Most of which have occurred in the last nine months. Small businesses are fighting to keep their doors open. Downtown Hutchinson is struggling to retain its customers and businesses. I'm asking everyone to please shop local. Your local big box store is not going anyplace, but that small business you love might not be here next week.
If you need a new pair of shoes, don't shop online; go down to the local mall. If you need an outfit for a special occasion, please shop at one of our wonderful boutiques on Main Street. Next time you need a gift for someone, I strongly encourage you to stop at one of the many places downtown for a unique gift. As the gardening season approaches, please check out the small, local gardening stores before you shop at the big box stores.
If we do not band together as a community to keep all small businesses afloat, there could be none left. I do not wish to see another 10 businesses close, or even one. We as a community are the only ones who can save the small businesses in our town.
Here are a few ways to support your favorite local small businesses:
- Write a review. Reviews help you and so many others decide whether a place is worth the visit or not, making them incredibly important for small businesses. Next time you visit a small business, consider leaving a review on public sites such as Yelp, Google and Facebook. I challenge you to leave a review for three of your favorite small businesses today.
- Tell your friends and family about the business. Next time you stumble upon a new-to-you small business, let your friends and family know about it. Chances are they'll love it just as much as you do.
- Follow the business on social media. If you love a business, give it a follow.
- Share your interactions with the business. It should come as no surprise that posting to your Instagram while at a local cafe, restaurant, salon, shop and more is one of the easiest ways to support a business.
- Use the business' hashtag when sharing about it.
Please keep your favorite local businesses going, and remember #shopsmall and #muchinhutch.