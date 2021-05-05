As reported on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, shortly before 10 p.m. three hooded males entered Target in Hutchinson and took money bags from an employee and fled the store and left the area in an unidentified vehicle.
It appears the protests and lawlessness that has taken place in the Twin Cities and other cities in the United States has spread to our local area. So much for defunding the police.
What ever happened to obey the law? When law and order is not enforced, criminals are emboldened, and this is the result.
This is not a race issue. As Martin Luther King stated, "Let us judge a man not by the color of his skin, but by the content of his character."
Everyone needs to use common sense, obey and respect the law, respect others, and respect those whose job it is to enforce the laws that are in place. People have fought and died to create this country and the liberties we enjoy. We must do our best to keep it. Thank you.