After watching the stats on the Minnesota Department of Health website daily, it shows me that it is the 30-somethings that continue to have the most positive cases. Why? Because they are out and about, not doing what they need to do to keep themselves and others healthy. Then it’s the 20-somethings, then the 50s, 70s and 60-somethings, and school-age kids who are not in school (it worked).
The most fragile are dying, but 20 percent are not in that category, they are from all age groups. Look at the stats more closely, and you will see the positive cases change over the week as most of the testing results are delayed by going out of state.
The death count and ICU count are real time, and real reflections of the state of affairs. The death count and ICU beds are not decreasing, but increasing. The higher the daily ICU and hospitalized counts go up, the greater strain on our entire state’s ability to care for all.
This is not the time to relax precautions if you have to go out in public. The mask helps protect others in the event you might have COVID-19 but are not yet sick. I urge all Minnesotans to watch Gov. Tim Walz’s last address, and hear what he said. The stay-a-home weeks bought us crucial time to prepare for this crisis. It is coming. It is not going away. It is going to get worse.
Please wear a mask, wash your hands, don’t touch your face, continue to social distance. It could be your daughter, grandson or neighbor who ends up in the ICU next week. Do you want to be the one they track back to? How about the nurse that then has to risk her life to take care of them or you when you didn’t care enough to do these simple things?
I agree we have to start to get back to work, but not to normal for a long time. We will need to take all the precautions to protect all of us for a long time