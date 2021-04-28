If a Democrat wins in an election, it is not voter fraud. It just means that the message they sent was a preferable platform and people could see that it was a benefit to the country, state, county and/or city to vote for them.
The last election proved you don’t need to have a message, or even have a platform, to win in McLeod County. If I recall the actions of our current office holders, the sum of the voting results of our senator in District 18 was to get a highway named after a policeman killed in the line of duty, and our representative has make certain a transgender person went to the right restroom.
In all honesty, I believe our senator and representative need to be changed. Our senator is proposing another round of voter ID. This was voted on by the entire state just a few years ago and was voted down. There are other means of identification that can be used (and are) when the voter is registered. Minnesota does the right thing and allows voter registration on the voting day. For people with underlying health conditions, going to the DMV and getting a state ID can be a real hassle.
About 10 years ago, my husband was ill with numerous health issues and getting him to the DMV (he was wheelchair-bound) was difficult. He was a longtime voter and easily got an absentee ballot. Able-bodied people don’t realize that these unnecessary hoops to jump through can be difficult for people with health issues. Often, they don’t have access to assistance to get to the DMV.
The last presidential election was the most fair, honest, accurate election in the history of elections in the United States. Georgia counted and re-counted its votes three times with no fraud. It and several other states are setting up roadblocks in their election process to make it difficult for people to vote. Our state senator (District 18) is one of them. Our representative was one who did not think the vote was legitimate and voted to overturn the results. This is an insult and grave danger to our democracy.
One person, one vote has been the cornerstone of our democracy. The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 should be a wake-up call. Those insurrectionist people were wanting to overturn the electoral college results of a free and fair election. They wanted to negate your vote and decide themselves who should win the election.
If that doesn’t make your blood boil, it should.
Incidentally, if you liked the latest $1,400.00 stimulus checks, Rep. Michelle Fischbach didn’t vote for you to receive them. She voted “no.” Our Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith voted for them.