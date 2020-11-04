With all that is going on in America today — the virus, BLM, rioting in many cities, fires on the west coast, hurricanes in the southern part of America, the name-calling by our elected officials, and, well, the list goes on — maybe it’s time to get some sanity into our lives.
I want to do this by recalling (partially) a speech given by Republican nominee for president Ronald Reagan:
“It’s not ‘bombs and rockets’ but belief and resolve — it is humility before God that is ultimately the source of America’s strength as a nation.
“Our people always have held fast to this belief, this vision, since our first days as a nation.
“I know I have told before of the moment in 1630 when the tiny ship Arabella bearing settlers to the New World lay off the Massachusetts coast. To the little bank of settlers gathered on the deck John Winthrop said: ‘We shall be a city upon a hill. The eyes of all people are upon us, so that if we shall deal falsely with our God in this work we have undertaken and so cause him to withdraw his present help from us, we shall be made a story and a byword through the world.’”
And he closed the speech with this: “And let us resolve they will say of our day and our generation that we did keep the faith with our God, that we did act ‘worthy of ourselves;’ that we did protect and pass on lovingly that shining city on a hill.”
I will close with this: 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sins, and heal their land.”