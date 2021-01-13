Columnist Pat Buchanan noted “the China of 2021 is not the China with which Obama and Biden had to deal. The China of today revels in its Communist ideology. It openly crushes democratic dissent.”
The dragon of dynasties past is awake and well fed on income from its exports.
Nearly everything you pick up has a "Made in China" label. Items with a "Made in U.S.A." label are most likely packed full of Chinese components. To date, we’ve dumped so much manufacturing and research technology into China that I really don’t see any hope for recovery of our manufacturing independence.
The service and financial sectors just redistribute existing wealth. The twin powers of innovation and manufacturing actually create wealth by taking materials of relatively low value and transforming them into products of considerable value. In other words, wealth comes from making things.
Would we ever go to war with China? How is that supposed to work when nearly all our manufactured goods are made in China? They are in the driver’s seat and they know it. Are we stupid for letting things get this far out of hand? This guy in China thinks so (from an Oct. 13, 2003, posting in the People's Daily China):
“I think right now the green bank notes (or some call it toilet papers) should be kept in China's and other countries' pockets for the time being to maintain its high value! The consequence will be that Americans' exports will be dragged down. Thus forcing high-tech firms to move their high-tech know-how to China and other countries! (in other words, use toilet paper to swap for gold!). Once the majority of its economy has been sucked out of the country, then it is time to dump the notes! Americans are dumb and stupid!”
According to the great fifth century B.C. Chinese general Sun Tzu, all war is fought best by means of deception. We’ve been deceived.
Vladimir Lenin, founder of Russian communism, said, “Capitalists would give communists the technical, material and financial help they need to prevail.” In other words, sell us the rope by which they will hang us.
In 1956, Communist China’s founder, Mao Zedong, addressed his provincial governors: “In the future we will set up the Earth Control Committee, and make a uniform plan for the Earth.”
We are moving into an era of extremely tight control thanks to the wonders of Chinese-made electronics. The electronic noose is rapidly tightening.
Looks like team China-Russia will soon validate the predictions and warnings given at Fatima.